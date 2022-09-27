Massive crackdown against PFI across India, over 100 members arrested

More than 100 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political offshoot, the Secular Democratic Party of India (SDPI), have been arrested in a major crackdown against the two controversial organisations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police and ATS units across India.

The action comes days after multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in simultaneous raids across 15 states for alleged involvement in terror activities on September 22.

Delhi: 30 detained from Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh, other areas



As many as 30 people associated with the PFI were detained in raids by the special cell of the Delhi Police at several locations across the capital, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, early morning on Tuesday. “We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Raids underway by state police & its ATS units against PFI, in various states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, & Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/3ipiFsAqde — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Gujarat: 10 detained for questioning by NIA



The NIA on Tuesday detained at least 10 people in Gujarat for questioning over alleged links with the PFI. The detentions were made following raids by a joint team of the Gujarat ATS and the central agency. A senior state police official confirmed that at least 10 people have been picked up for questioning from different parts of Gujarat with the help of the state police and ATS, reported PTI. The SDPI is active in Gujarat and opened its office in Ahmedabad a few months back.

Karnataka: PFI leaders detained from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts



The Karnataka Police have taken into custody several leaders of the PFI in urban and rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts early on Tuesday, reported PTI. PFI leaders were taken into custody from Mangaluru, Ullal, Talapady and other areas in the Dakshin Kannada district. the detained leaders have been booked under Sections 107 and 151 of CrPC in cases of preventive detention.

At least 5 PFI leaders were taken into custody by the Udupi district police in raids conducted at their houses.The police also conducted raids at Hoode, Gangolli, Byndoor and Adi Udupi. Police said the detained persons, from Byndoor and from Adi Udupi, were picked up after monitoring their activities for six months. They have been into custody to prevent any untoward incident, police sources told PTI.

Assam: 25 PFI activists arrested by state police

At least 25 activists of the PFI were arrested from different districts of Assam in a fresh crackdown against the Islamic outfit on Tuesday, police said. While 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara, five were arrested in Kamrup (Rural) three in Dhubri, besides the arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj districts.

Earlier 11 PFI members were arrested by the state police from various parts of the state and Delhi as part of a pan-India crackdown against the PFI since September 22. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government has urged the Centre to ban the PFI for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities. According to the NIA, documents seized during the nationwide raids at offices of PFI and its members “contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.”