Massive admission! Pakistan sent terrorists for 26/11 Mumbai attacks; Nawaz Sharif exposes his country

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has admitted that Pakistan allowed terrorists to cross border to carryout 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which over 150 people were killed and hundreds injured in 2008.

Updated: May 12, 2018 5:03 PM
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has admitted that Pakistan allowed terrorists to cross border to carryout 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which over 150 people were killed and hundreds injured in 2008. In an interview to Pakistani daily Dawn, Sharif was quoted as saying: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?” The former PM, who was ousted after found guilty of corruption, Sharif questioned why Pakistan has not yet completed trial in the 26/11 case.

“Why can’t we complete the trial?” — a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court,” Sharif told the Pakistani daily.

Pakistan has so far not completed trial in the 26/11 case and even allowed the mastermind Hafiz Saeed to roam free, despite him being a designated international terrorist.

