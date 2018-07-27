Massive 8-km jam! Connectivity hit on National Highway 2 as heavy rains choke Delhi-Mathura highway

The 8-km long jam on this crucial highway has left a number of trucks being lined up. (Representational photo: IE)

Non-stop rains over the past two days across several states in North India has hit normal life, with major roads and highways facing blockade-like situations. The National Highway 2 which connects national capital with Faridabad, Mathura, Agra of Uttar Pradesh is choc-a-bloc with traffic on Friday after the area witnessed continuous rains for many hours. The blocking of this route has severe implications for many other cities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, where the highway terminates.

The 8-km long jam on this crucial highway has left a number of trucks being lined up, potentially impacting the delivery of essential items to the places where they are destined for. The transportation connectivity to cities like Palwal in Haryana, Aligarh, Agra, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has impacted. The highway passes through NCR town of Faridabad, which makes it an important route for travellers from Ballabgarh and nearby areas. Despite having Yamuna expressway to travel to Agra, many people from Southeast Delhi and eastern Haryana prefer NH 2 to go to Agra, Lucknow.

The highway connects Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal apart from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The route is used for major transportation activities from Kolkata to Delhi and vice versa.

The jam on this highway has caused traffic congestion in the southeastern part of Delhi, as the Badarpur border in Delhi witnesses heavy traffic from Delhi to Faridabad.

Meanwhile, according to a report published in April 2018, traffic jam in just four metro cities costs India a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh crore, which is bigger than the entire Railway budget for this year, which was Rs 1.48 lakh crore. Traffic jam in Delhi causes the maximum loss while peak-time congestion is higher in Kolkata. With rising population and wealth, the demand is not for more transportation but more and more private transportation. Boston Consulting Group-Uber research estimated that the transport demand has increased by almost eight times since 1980.

Moreover, reports of building collapses and roads caving in are coming from various parts of the country. The flood-like situation on major roads of Delhi has come as a havoc for daily commuters. With major roads covered under the water, school children, office-goers are the worst sufferers.