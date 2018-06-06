Massive 400% pay hike for these employees, Modi government approves salary increase!

The Union Cabinet today approved the revision in the wage structure and allowances of the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) of the Department of Post. Union Minister Manoj Sinha informed that the Cabinet has revised wages from Rs 2,295 – Rs 4,415 per month to Rs 10,000 – Rs 14,500. He said that the beneficiaries will get arrears from January 1, 2016. The arrears will be paid in one installment.

“Gramin Dak Sevaks who were getting Rs 2,295 per month will get Rs 10,000. Those who were getting Rs 2,775 will get Rs 12,500. GDS who were paid Rs 4,115 will get Rs 14,500 per month,” Sinha told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister said that Gramin Dak Sevaks will now work in two shifts instead of three. The Cabinet has also approved compensatory appointment of a dependent of GDS which was not allowed earlier, he said.

According to the government, the revision in the wage and allowances will entail an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,257.75 crore during 2018-19. The government’s decision would benefit 3.7 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks, according to the PIB.

Sinha said that Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) structure and slabs have been rationalised. The total GDSs have been brought under two categories – Branch Postmasters (BPMs) and other than Branch Postmasters namely Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPMs).

The present 11 TRCA slabs will be merged into only three TRCA Slabs with two levels each for BPMs and other than BPMs.

In the BPM category, the minimum TRCA for 4 hours/Level 1 has been fixed at Rs 12,000 whereas in the ABPM/Dak Sevaks category it is Rs 10,000. The TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in BPM category is Rs 14,500 against Rs 12,000 in ABPM Dak/Seva category.

The Cabinet decided that the DA will continue to be paid as a separate component. Besides it also decided to continue the calculation of the ex-gratia bonus by applying the calculation ceiling of Rs 7,000 as basic TRCA and DA till such time a new scheme is devised.

A Gramin Dak Sevak retires at 65.