Mass exodus: Amid criticism for AAP govt, Manish Sisodia says situation in country ‘dangerous’

Migrants wait to board buses at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (PTI)

The mass exodus of migrant labourers from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continued on the sixth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the central government. While the number of such migrants travelling to their villages has gone down after the government put in place several measures to prevent their movement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed concern, saying there was a dangerous situation prevailing in the entire country as the exodus of migrant workers continued.

“Exodus of migrant workers continues even today from Punjab and Haryana…There is a dangerous situation in the entire country,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to migrant workers not to go to their native villages in the country’s interest. He has assured to provide them with food and shelter in the national capital. But many alleged that by the time the CM’s appeal came, the damage had already been done. “I assure you that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for your food and accommodation. For now, do not go to your villages in the country’s interest,” the CM tweeted.

Sisodia’s tweet comes as AAP faces a barrage of criticism from several quarters as lakhs of migrant workers from Delhi continue to reach Anand Vihar ISBT, Ghazipur border and Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad in a bid to catch buses for their native villages. Majority of the workers are from Uttar Pradesh, Biar and Jharkhand.

Earlier, reports claimed that Yogi Adityanath government had deployed 1000 buses of UP Surface Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to ferry the labourers and other migrants from Delhi border to their destinations.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal the state and district borders to stop the movement of migrant workers. All such workers will be put under a 14-day quarantine for violating the lockdown.

Delhi has reported 72 positive coronavirus cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29.