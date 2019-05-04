Masood Azhar listing | Modi just completed the process started by Congress, says P Chidambaram

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2019 8:24:48 PM

Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram said that his government had started the listing process back in 2009 and the current government just completed that process 10 years later.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: Reuters)

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the process to list Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was started by the Congress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only talking about the last result. Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram said that his government had started the listing process back in 2009 and the current government just completed that process 10 years later.

The former finance minister further said that Modi was only talking about the last scene of the story. “It’s like going to a movie and only looking at the last scene, what about the earlier scenes?” he asked.

Chidambaram said that Masood Azhar was not the first person to be designated as an international terrorist. “Who got Hafiz Saeed named as a global terrorist? Have you forgotten Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi? Two people were named as global terrorists when Congress was in power,” he said

Earlier this week, the United Nations declared Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. India had been trying for this for the last 10 years. However, China blocked the previous moves citing lack of evidence. After Pulwama, New Delhi stepped up its effort with the help of other permanent UN members to get the JeM chief banned. Beijing again blocked the move but could not sustain its resistance due to pressure from the US, UK and France.

Reacting to this development, the Congress said that it should have been done much earlier but the Prime Minister did not push for it with China in 2018.
“We expected the Modi Govt to act a greater speed in pursuing the declaration of Masood Azhar, but after the agenda less visit of PM Modi to China (Wuhan Summit) they did not push for this case with China in the entire period of 2018,” it said in a statement.

