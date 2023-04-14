Mask mandate back in Noida: Health department issues guidelines amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department on Thursday issued a set of recommendations which makes wearing masks mandatory in public spaces as well as practising social distancing.

The guidelines recommended the use of masks, sanitisers, proper cleaning of offices, as well as work-for-home option for employees who were showing COVID-19 symptoms, and suggested coronavirus test for them.

The guidelines come at a day when Delhi reported 1,527 cases, up from 1,149 cases a day earlier. Noida reported 114 fresh cases, the highest in six months.

“A rise in cases of Covid-19 has been noted in the country, including parts of Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that and protection against the infection in mind, it is very important to follow these precautions and Covid protocol,” Chief Medical Officer Sunil Kumar Sharma, who issued the guidelines, said.

“People in general are suggested to use face masks, practice social distancing and follow Covid protocol at public places, in markets, or other crowded areas. The elderly and children should avoid visiting crowded places,” the district guidelines said.

It further said that people with comorbidities related to kidney, heart, liver, blood, respiratory, diabetes should particularly take caution and avoid stepping outside.

The guidelines also said that if anyone comes in contact with a COVID-19 person, they must inform the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre at 1800-419-2211.

COVID-19 in India

On Friday, India reported 11,109 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry’s data.

Amid the recent upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system, adding that the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.