Maruti Suzuki to expand production capacity at Manesar plant

Maruti Suzuki India has approved the expansion of capacity at its Manesar plant by 100,000 units. This will be completed by April 2024 with an investment of `161 crore.

At present, the plant has an installed annual production capacity of 800,000 units, while it is 700,000 units for the company’s Gurugram plant.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s (SMG) plant has an installed annual production capacity of 750,000 units. In total, the Maruti Suzuki India and SMG plants have a capacity of 2.5 million units. SMG is a wholly-owned arm of Maruti’s parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation.