Martyr’s Day rally: TMC’s Partha Chatterjee says party supremo Mamata Banerjee most successful leader across India

Chatterjee, the state’s Education Minister, claimed that the people of Bengal will accept no one but Banerjee as their leader, for the next 30 years.

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Saturday termed the gathering at the party’s 25th Martyr’s Day rally as “historic” and said West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee has transformed herself into the most successful leader at the national level.

“Nobody could silence her voice against the Centre’s anti-people policies including demonetisation, price rise and attempts to snatch away the savings of common people. That is why she is considered as the most successful leader, not just in Bengal but across India,” Chatterjee said amid loud cheers by thousands of party activists who gathered since morning braving rain.

“At a time of ideological deficit and lack of principles, when attempts are being made to divide the society on communal lines, our party supremo has stood firm,” he said.

Chatterjee, the state’s Education Minister, claimed that the people of Bengal will accept no one but Banerjee as their leader, for the next 30 years.

“Those who are dreaming about capturing power in Bengal are living in a fool’s paradise. For the next 30 years, no one in this state will accept anyone except Mamata Banerjee,” Chatterjee said.

Taking a veiled swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party who has made inroads into the state politics over the past few years, Chatterjee said there is no chance of any other flowers blooming in Bengal except the flowers of Trinamool.

“The only flowers that can bloom in Bengal are the flowers of Trinamool. Those who are talking about blooming other flowers here should know that even the petals of their flower will not be seen. No matter how much our leaders are harassed by Central agencies, we will not bow. We will go forward,” he said.