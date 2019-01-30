Martyrs’ Day 2019: Nation pays rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 71st death anniversary

By: | Published: January 30, 2019 11:58 AM

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation. Kovind, Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes at Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat here.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among others who paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat, where an inter-religion prayer was held.

Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite bhajan “Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram” was also played at Rajghat. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tributes to the Mahatma at his memorial. Remembering Mahatma on his death anniversary, Modi tweeted, “…Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for.”

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948. The prime minister also paid tributes to all those who laid down their lives for the country. “We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice,” he said. Several Union ministers and senior leaders paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Martyrs’ Day 2019: Nation pays rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 71st death anniversary
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition