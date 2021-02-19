Martyr Memorial for dead anti-CAA protestors: Assam Congress invites application from Assamese architects ahead of state election

The party had declared the project soon after Rahul Gandhi visit to the state on February 14 to kickstart Congress' campaign.

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Assam Congress on Thursday put its proposed grand ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’ for dead anti-CAA protestors on the fast track inviting applications from Assamese architects to plan and design it.

Congress state unit President Ripun Bora said the memorial will be constructed here if the party is voted to power in the coming assembly poll in the state.

“Taking a step further we are inviting applications from Assamese architects to share with us their suggestions and designs for the memorial, Bora said.

He urged Assamese architects based anywhere in the world to send their model image for the grand anti-CAA monument.

The Congress had on Wednesday urged all Assamese people to share ‘gamochas’ (the traditional red and white woven cloth offered as a mark of honour and respect) with messages on why they do not want the Citizenship Amendment Act and these will be displayed at the memorial.

Bora said targets have been set for the party’s district units and booth level committees to collect the ‘gamochas’.

We are going to request people to convey their feelings and sentiments against CAA which has ruined the peace and prosperity of our beloved state”, he said.

Congress workers have been told to knock every house and collect at least 50 lakh ‘gamochas’ which will be displayed at the grand memorial, Bora said.

After Rahul Gandhiji’s rally at Sibsagar the mood of the state is clear that the Assamese electorate is going to vote against BJP due to CAA,”Bora claimed.

The legislation of the Act by the Centre in 2019 was a cruel step against Assam and all Congress workers in the state are inspired to work hard to defeat the BJP.

Five persons were killed in police firing in the state in December 2019 during violent protests against the CAA that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly is due in March-April this year.