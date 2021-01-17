  • MORE MARKET STATS

Marriage registration process to be simplified in Rajasthan; CM clears proposal

By: |
January 17, 2021 8:07 PM

Additional district marriage registration officers and block marriage registration officers will be appointed according to requirements and the process of marriage registration will be simplified in Rajasthan.

marriage registrationMarriage registration in Rajasthan to be simplified. Representational image/Pixabay

Additional district marriage registration officers and block marriage registration officers will be appointed according to requirements and the process of marriage registration will be simplified in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the necessary amendments to the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act 2009, according to a release issued by the planning and statistics department here.

According to the proposal of the department, additional district marriage registration officers and block marriage registration officers will be appointed according to requirements, in addition to district marriage registration officers.

Related News

The process of marriage registration will also be simplified after making necessary changes related to the age for marriage registration, the method of memorandum etc., according to the release.

Gehlot also cleared another proposal of the department for changes in the Rajasthan Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2000 to facilitate the registration of births after 15 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Marriage registration process to be simplified in Rajasthan CM clears proposal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmer unions say they will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day
2Mamata Banerjee’s TMC leaders, MLAs accused of taking COVID-19 vaccine shots meant for health workers by BJP
3Give up stubborn stand and come for clause by clause discussion on January 19: Narendra Singh Tomar to protesting farmer unions