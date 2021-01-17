Marriage registration process to be simplified in Rajasthan; CM clears proposal

Additional district marriage registration officers and block marriage registration officers will be appointed according to requirements and the process of marriage registration will be simplified in Rajasthan.
Additional district marriage registration officers and block marriage registration officers will be appointed according to requirements and the process of marriage registration will be simplified in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the necessary amendments to the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act 2009, according to a release issued by the planning and statistics department here.
According to the proposal of the department, additional district marriage registration officers and block marriage registration officers will be appointed according to requirements, in addition to district marriage registration officers.