Markets in Kota remained closed in protest against power discom

Traders observed a bandh in the city today to protest against installation of smart metres by Kota Electricity Distribution Limited (KEDL) and high power bills.

Kota Vyapar Mahasang and around 150 trade organisation associated with it had given a call for band against alleged exploitative commercial strategies and installation of smart electricity metres in the city by the discom, a franchise of Jaipur Vidutt Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL).

Kota Bar council also suspended judicial work in the local court, Mahendra Kumar Gupta, the treasurer of the bar council said.

Youth Congress workers along with the volunteers of other trade and public organizations took round in the city markets and demonstrated against KEDL.

Youth Congress workers burnt tiers and smart metres in front of KEDL office in Gumanpura area. The situation of face off between protesters and the police arose when protestors attempted to enter into KEDL office but it was handled in time.

Himmat Singh, a social activist in Kota who had been on hunger strike for ten days outside KEDL office, today withdrew his hunger strike after a delegation from district administration met him.

JVVNL last year franchised Kolkata based KEDL for electricity distribution in Kota city since then the company had been facing public wrath for its commercial tactics including installation of smart electricity meters.