Markaz Nizamuddin case: Centre shoots missive to states on Tablighi Jamaat members, advises stern action

The Centre has warned states that members of the Tablighi Jamaat are spread across the country and are potential carriers of the deadly coronavirus. The warning issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs comes after at least 2,000 people attended the religious congregation between March 1 and 15 and travelled in different cities. The attendees included nearly 300 foreign nationals.

In a a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of states and the police chiefs, the Ministry of Home Affairs said all foreign delegates who arrived in different states on tourist visa should be screened and reported.

“It is advised that each foreigner who is a part of any Tablighi team may be thoroughly screened in the context of COVID-19 and quarantined or hospitalized, if so required. Else if such foreigner is found to be free from COVID-19, then he should be immediately deported by the first available flights,” the MHA letter dated March 28 said.

“Till that time, such a person must be confined and quarantined by his host organisation,” it added.

Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus after at least 24 people who attended the gathering tested positive for coronavirus even as efforts to trace others continues. According to reports, the religious gathering is linked to 128 Covid-19 cases across the country and has claimed seven lives.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday that the Markaz Nizamuddin has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours. A total of 617 people have been admitted to hospitals while the rest have been quarantined.

Also, a major area of Nizamuddin has been cordoned off and sanitisation operations are currently underway.

Defying all Covid-10 precautions, over 2,000 people had gathered at Markaz Nizamuddin for a religious event. They later travelled across the country, putting the lives of lakhs of people at risk.

The MHA has also asked Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava to caution Markaz Nizamuddin and ensure that those who are promoting missionary activities on the strength of tourist visas are treated as visa violators. “They must not be allowed to conduct Tabligh activities on tourist visa,” it said.

The MHA claimed that around 2,100 foreigners arrived in the country in 2020 and have been associated with Tablighi Jamaat activities in different cities. Many of them have tested positive for the deadly virus.