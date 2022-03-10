Margao Assembly Constituency Election Results 2022 Live: Digambar Kamat of Congress vs Manohar Azgaonkar of BJP

Digambar Kamat of Congress vs Manohar Azgaonkar of BJP Margao Constituency Election Result 2022: Azgaonkar had also started his career with Congress but later switched to the BJP.

Digambar Kamat of Congress vs Manohar Azgaonkar of BJP Election Result 2022, Margao Digambar Kamat of Congress vs Manohar Azgaonkar of BJP Election Result 2022: The contest in Goa’s Margao assembly constituency has become interesting this time with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat who is also the leader of the opposition in Goa assembly, contesting from his home turf yet again seeking to retain the seat for the seventh time in a row. Kamat, who contested from the seat first in 1989 on Congress ticket, won from here in 1994, 1999 and 2002 on the BJP’s ticket. He again switched to the Congress and retained the seat in 2007, 2012 and 2017. He was the Congress chief minister between 2007 to 2012.

The BJP had fielded Sharmad Raiturkar against him in 2007 and 2017 while it pitted Mahatme Rupesh against him in 2012 but no one could challenge him. This time, the BJP has fielded Manohar Azgaonkar from the seat in a bid to win it back after a gap of 15 years. Azgaonkar had also started his career with Congress but later switched to the BJP. He won from the Pernem seat on Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s ticket and later joined BJP and was made Deputy Chief Minister. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Lincoln Vaz from the seat.