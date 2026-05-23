US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, pushing for stronger energy and trade ties as Washington and New Delhi seek to expand economic cooperation and work toward a target of $500 billion in bilateral trade. The visit comes amid efforts by both countries to rebuild momentum in relations after disagreements over tariffs and growing geopolitical concerns in Asia and the Middle East.

Rubio, who said before the trip that the US wanted to sell India energy, pressed his case and told PM Modi that “US energy products have the potential to diversify India’s energy supply,” according to a US summary of the meeting. Rubio also said the United States would not allow Iran to “hold the global energy market hostage,” linking the issue to unrest in the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has disrupted energy markets. India remains one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian crude, a trend that accelerated after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow following the Ukraine war, reported Reuters.

What Marco Rubio said about India-US trade

Relations between India and the US came under pressure after President Donald Trump imposed some of the highest tariffs on Indian exports during his second term. Although both sides later reached an interim understanding that reduced tariff levels, negotiations for a broader trade agreement have moved slowly. A US Supreme Court decision earlier this year striking down Trump’s tariff framework altered the situation and forced both governments to reassess their negotiating positions.

India has continued to seek greater certainty on market access and tariff structures, while the Trump administration has pursued investigations under US trade laws that could lead to the reimposition of higher duties. Despite those challenges, officials from both countries remain optimistic about expanding economic cooperation.

Rubio cites growing investment ties

Rubio spoke about the growing investment relationship between the two nations. “We had a very productive meeting today,” Rubio said in New Delhi. “India is at the cornerstone of how the United States approaches the Indo-Pacific, and not just through the Quad, but bilaterally. You see that in the $20 billion that Indian companies invested in the United States,” he added.

He said that the US expects further progress in the coming months. “We think in the months ahead, we’re going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries,” he said.

US Ambassador backs $500 billion trade goal

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador Sergio Gor also praised India’s investments in America. “When I saw Indian companies committing USD 20.5 billion to the US economy, I was simply blown away. I saw confidence in American workers, confidence in the American economy and confidence in the enduring promise of the American dream,” he said.

Gor said the bilateral relationship remained strong and had significant room for growth. “The Secretary and I just left a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I can attest that the relationship is on solid footing. There is incredible potential ahead.” He also backed the ambition of both countries to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion in the coming years.

During the meeting, Rubio also extended an invitation from President Trump for Modi to visit the White House in the near future, according to Gor.

Rubio calls India ‘cornerstone’ of US’ Indo-Pacific approach

Rubio described India as central to American strategic planning in Asia. Speaking at the inauguration of a new US Embassy Support Annex building in New Delhi, he called India-US ties the “cornerstone” of Washington’s Indo-Pacific approach.

“It is at the cornerstone of this important partnership between us and India, which, as I said, is an incredibly important one. And it’s the reason why I’m here on this visit to reaffirm those ties, to build upon them,” Rubio said.

He also spoke about to the personal relationship between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump. “It is a personal relationship which dates back to the first administration when the President had a chance to visit here, and it has carried over into the second administration. You can just see the connection between them,” he said.

Quad cooperation remains a priority

Rubio spoke about the importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, which brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia. He said his first official meeting as Secretary of State involved the Quad and described the grouping as an important pillar of regional cooperation.

“My very first meeting officially as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad. We are going to renew that. We wanted to do it here, not just because of our commitment to that structure of work, but also as a tangible sign of what an important role India plays in the United States and in our posture and in our approach to the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

The Secretary of State also announced a new “America First” visa schedule that will prioritise business professionals. The initiative aims to support commercial ties and facilitate greater movement of professionals involved in strengthening economic links between the two countries.