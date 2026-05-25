Marco Rubio India visit LIVE Updates: ‘India and US perfectly positioned together,’ Rubio hails strategic ties in Delhi
Marco Rubio India Visit Live Updates: On the third day of his maiden trip to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Agra and Jaipur. The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26 remains another highly anticipated highlight of his India visit.
On the first two days of his first trip to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded high-level talks and meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. US President Donald Trump’s top aide will return to the national capital for the key Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting before concluding his four-day visit to the South Asian country on May 26, 2026.
Latest developments on Marco Rubio’s first trip to India (Day 3 – May 25, 2026)
With Marco Rubio and Dr S. Jaishankar in attendance, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, hosted a gathering of distinguished guests to celebrate a historic milestone: 250 years of American independence in New Delhi. Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman was also in attendance for an unforgettable performance.
During a live call with Gor at the US National Day reception, President Donald Trump said, “I love India… I love the Prime Minister. PM Modi is great; he is my friend.” He also went on to praise India, adding, “We have never been closer to India, and India can count on me and our country 100 per cent. If they need any help, they know where to call. They call right here. We are doing well. We are setting records.”
Like Trump, US State Secretary Marco Rubio also made it a point to repeatedly reiterate the “strategic alliance” between the US and India during his joint press conference with EAM Jaishankar on Sunday.
In an effort to consolidate ties between the US and India, Rubio also inaugurated a new consular wing at the US Embassy in New Delhi, aiming for rigorous vetting, processing and screening to protect US borders. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar said that he “apprised Secretary Rubio of the challenges legitimate travellers face in visa issuances,” reassuring the public that legal mobility will not be adversely affected.
Amid his maiden trip to India, Rubio confirmed that India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in US goods over the next five years.
After his important bilateral meeting with Dr S Jaishankar, the US State Secretary also met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in defence, security, and strategic technology, including the TRUST initiative.
Rubio went on to describe ties with India as a “key partnership for the 21st century” amid surging global uncertainties, adding that the two largest democracies in the world share “value and common interests.” The US Secretary of State further asserted that his four-day trip intends to “reinforce how important this relationship is.”
Over the remainder of his trip, Marco Rubio will travel to Agra and Jaipur on Monday, May 25, before returning to Delhi for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and concluding the visit on Tuesday.
As already established by Rubio after his meeting with PM Modi, he has extended an invitation to the Indian prime minister to visit the White House on behalf of President Trump.
Rubio’s India trip comes at a time when there has been serious speculation surrounding rocky relations between the US and India. The top US official, however, maintained throughout the visit that there was never any need to “restore” the relationship between the two countries, as it was already a strong partnership under the respective leaderships of President Trump and PM Modi.
Having made “tremendous progress” in talks aimed at rebalancing trade ties, India and the US are “on the verge” of signing a trade agreement, according to Rubio’s affirmations.
Live Updates
05:52 (IST) 25 May 2026
Kolkata to New Delhi: Key highlights of Rubio’s India visit - Day 1
The official account of the US Embassy in India shared a compilation video, highlighting all key events that took place on the first day of Marco Rubio’s visit to India. During his travels from Kolkata to New Delhi, the US Secretary of State ended up “paying tribute to Mother Teresa at Mother House and meeting with Prime Minister Modi…opening a new U.S. Embassy facility and engaging with government and business leaders, the day showcased our shared commitment to a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future.”
From Kolkata to New Delhi, Day 1 of @SecRubio’s visit to India highlighted the strength of the U.S.-India partnership. From paying tribute to Mother Teresa at Mother House and meeting with Prime Minister Modi to opening a new U.S. Embassy facility and engaging with government and… pic.twitter.com/3Ul2rqR7wE
Trump calls US Ambassador to India amid US Independence Day celebrations in Delhi
US President Donald Trump called Sergio Gor as he hosted renowned figures and top officials at the special show celebrating 250 years of US Independence at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
Sharing the video of the live interaction he had with Trump on stage, Gor wrote on X, “President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: “𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢. 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚. 𝐈’𝐦 𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐠, 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢…”
Praising India, Trump added, “We have never been closer to India, and India can count on me and our country 100 per cent. If they need any help, they know where to call. They call right here. We are doing well. We are setting records.”