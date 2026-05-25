05:50 (IST) 25 May 2026

US President Donald Trump called Sergio Gor as he hosted renowned figures and top officials at the special show celebrating 250 years of US Independence at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Sharing the video of the live interaction he had with Trump on stage, Gor wrote on X, “President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: “𝐈 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢. 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚. 𝐈’𝐦 𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐠, 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢…”

Praising India, Trump added, “We have never been closer to India, and India can count on me and our country 100 per cent. If they need any help, they know where to call. They call right here. We are doing well. We are setting records.”