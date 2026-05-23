Marco Rubio India Visit LIVE Updates: US State Secretary lands in Kolkata, set to talk to PM Modi in Delhi
Marco Rubio India Visit Live Updates: The US Secretary of State will be in India for his first trip to the South Asian country from May 23 to 26, 2026. He will discuss energy security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials.
Latest developments on Marco Rubio’s first trip to India (May 23):
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Kolkata on Saturday for his first trip to India.
During the course of his Indian trip, the top Donald Trump administration official will discuss trade, technology, defence QUAD and other issues over the next few days.
Rubio’s four-day trip will span multiple cities: Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed on Saturday that following Rubio’s brief Kolkata visit, he will be sitting down for high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s capital.
Rubio’s official schedule includes attending the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi on May 26, 2026.
The top Trump aide’s official state visit to India comes directly after his travel to Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting where he discussed the need for increased defense investment and greater burden sharing in the Alliance.
Live Updates
08:52 (IST) 23 May 2026
Rubio arrives at Mother Teresa House Of The Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata
An ANI video showed the US Secretary of State arriving at the Mother Teresa House Of The Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata after he was welcomed by Sergio Gor at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Int’l Airport.
'Lot to work on with India': Rubio ahead of India trip
US State Secretary Marco Rubio said there was a "lot to work on with India" before departing for his four-day visit to the Asian country. "They're a great ally and partner," he told reporters in the US. "We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip."
Rubio also highlighted collaborating with India in connection with Venezuelan oil, especially with the interim Venezuelan president travelling to India in the coming week as well.
08:44 (IST) 23 May 2026
US Ambassador to India shares a glimpse at Rubio's India trip itinerary
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted some key meetings and discussions Marco Rubio plans to be a part of during his first India trip. As the US State Secretary landed in Kolkata, Gor wrote on X, "This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"
08:42 (IST) 23 May 2026
US Ambassador to India welcomes Rubio at Kolkata airport
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, welcomed US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Int’l Airport for his first India trip on May 23, 2026.
"Honoured to welcome my friend @SecRubio to India!" Gor wrote on X, sharing a few pictures to commemorate the historic visit. "We have an ambitious agenda ahead, including the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, focused on advancing @POTUS' vision for an even stronger US-India partnership. Looking forward to great conversations and making real progress together."