08:48 (IST) 23 May 2026

US State Secretary Marco Rubio said there was a "lot to work on with India" before departing for his four-day visit to the Asian country. "They're a great ally and partner," he told reporters in the US. "We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip."

Rubio also highlighted collaborating with India in connection with Venezuelan oil, especially with the interim Venezuelan president travelling to India in the coming week as well.