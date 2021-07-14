March to Parliament, protests at MPs’ doorsteps: Farmers set to corner Centre over farm laws during Monsoon Session

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait today said that around 200 people will go to Parliament during the monsoon session and will sit outside during the proceedings.

The farmers’ protest has already entered the eighth month and there is no sign of either side – government or the farmers’ unions – relenting. While farmers have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border, feelers sent by the union ministers have failed to work as the farm leaders are not willing to shed their demand of repealing the law.

The farmer leaders are again trying to intensify their protest and the upcoming monsoon session may work as a catalyst for the same. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait today said that around 200 people will go to Parliament during the monsoon session and will sit outside during the proceedings. Last week, when Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for talks but won’t repeal farm laws, Tikait had said that talks cannot happen with pre-determined conditions.

Notably, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka are arriving at the Delhi borders to participate in the protest.

Tikait has now said that if the Centre wants discussion, the farmer leaders are ready for it. He also warned that if talks do not reap fruitful results, then from July 22 onwards, 200 farmers will protest near Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 19th.

Now, in another attempt to drag the government to the table for talks without preconditions, Rakesh Tikait had hinted that the farmer leaders might take a political plunge. In a recent interview with a TV channel, Tikait said, “Is contesting polls a wrong thing? Those who cast a vote can also contest elections.” This is a direct diversion from his earlier remarks where he had said that farmer leaders won’t contest elections.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has said that it will urge the opposition parties to ensure that the farmers’ demands are addressed in Parliament before any other business is transacted during the upcoming Monsoon session. It said the unions will write letters to all the opposition MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as a precursor to the July 22 protest.

Farmers have also protested outside the residences of BJP lawmakers in the past.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over seven months. They are demanding a rollback of the three contentious agri laws and also seeking a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). The three laws – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 – were passed by Parliament in September last year.