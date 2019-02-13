Marathas won’t benefit from PM Modi’s 10% upper caste quota for EWS, clarifies Maharashtra govt

The Fadnavis government on Tuesday notified the rules regarding the implementation of the 10 per cent quota.(File)

The Maratha community in Maharashtra will not benefit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for economically weaker sections (EWS) in general category. The dominant community, which accounts for roughly 33 percent of the state’s population, cannot avail the benefit under the EWS quota, a government notification has said.

The new quota in the state will be applicable from February 1. The Fadnavis government on Tuesday notified the rules regarding the implementation of the 10 per cent quota. According to a report by The Indian Express, the general administration department notification stated that the latest benefit won’t be applicable to categories included in the recently-coined Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).

Last year, Marathas were given 16 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions in the state and the community was placed in the SEBC category.

Meanwhile, several petitions are being heard in the Bombay High Court on Maratha reservation quota bill. Moreover, the state has further said that EWS quota will be applied to the government’s ongoing mega recruitment drive, where 72,000 vacant jobs are targeted to be filled up in the coming two years.

The central government announced the reservation to upper caste people in government jobs and educational institutions after it sensed that many upper caste voters were annoyed with the BJP government after it changed the SC ruling on SC/ST amendment Act and the subsequent loss of three politically important states in the assembly elections.

In the case of educational institutions, exception of those who have secured a minority” tag, the EWS quota will be applied to non-aided private institutions also.

Reaching out to EWS sections among upper castes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the government introduced the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019, which was passed by the parliament. This reservation is over and above the existing 50 per cent quota for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Castes.

The Modi government introduced the bill in the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament. The opposition called it a political gimmick but passed the bill in both Houses.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis on Tuesday said that BJP’s defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls would be a “historic blunder” and would pave the way for a “non-decisive” government that would push the country back by 50 years,

“It will be a historic blunder to defeat BJP in the 2019 general election. The 2019 election is not for BJP but it is important for Bharat,” Fadnavis claimed.