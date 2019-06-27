Maratha reservation verdict: Bombay HC upholds constitutional validity, says 16% quota not justifiable

The court’s judgement came on a bunch of petitions challenging the Maharahstra government’s decision to provide 16% reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community. (PTI)

Maratha reservation in Maharashtra: The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the quota in jobs and educational institutions approved by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra. The court’s judgement came on a bunch of petitions challenging the Maharahstra government’s decision to provide 16% reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community.

The case was heard by a two-judge division bench comprising of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati H Dangre. The bench had heard arguments from the government and the petitioners for almost two months before it reserved its verdict on March 26.

In November 2018, the Devendra Fadnavis government had announced 16% reservations for the Marathas identifying them as Socially and Economically Backward. The passage of the bill took the reservation in the state to 68%, way above the Supreme Court-mandated cap of 50%. The Maharashtra government granted this reservation by creating a special category of Socially and Economically Backward Classes or SEBCs.

Marathas make up for almost 30% of Maharashtra’s population and are considered to be a politically dominant community. Since the formation of the state in 1960, 10 of the 17 chief ministers have been Marathas. The petitioners have challenged in court that by creating the SEBC category, the government had infringed upon the concept of equality and sought the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.

Maharashtra witnessed violent protests in 2018 as the Marathas took to the streets demanding quota in jobs and educaqtional institutions. In the last few years, a number of dominant communities have been demanding reservations. Other than Marathas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana have also witnessed stirs from communities demanding reservation.