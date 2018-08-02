Maratha reservation stir: Devendra Fadnavis bucks, says government supports giving quota to Marathas lawfully

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)

After days of protests across Maharashtra over demands of reservation for the Maratha community, the state government has finally relented and said that they would looking to the demands. Speaking to reporters announcing his government’s decision to look into the matter Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis also urged that people should keep patience.

“Today a meeting was held with state leaders from diverse sections and a joint statement has been signed to give reservation to Marathas lawfully. State government stands in absolute support for Maratha Reservation and we are following requisite process to do it at the earliest,” he told media persons.

Earlier, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) had given a call of “jail bharo andolan” in Maharashtra on August 9. The protests across the has become a cause of concern for all political parties including Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in the state.

“Frankly, we also reckon that according 16 per cent reservation is not possible without constitutional and legal validity. But there are emerging MKM groups which are determined to keep their demand alive through such agitations,” a MKM leader was quoted as saying by The Indian Express earlier on request of anonymity.

Considering that pressure tactic is very important for their demands, the MKM have appealed for peace and urging members not to take extreme steps like suicides. It wants the state government to withdraw cases registered against protesters. The Morcha also want government to take steps to accommodate Marathas in the ongoing recruitment drive for 72,000 jobs.

In the meantime, a 35-year-old man committed suicide in Beed district, even as eight protesters attempted suicide in Latur on Tuesday as protests intensified. The CM had earlier said that for the quota to be valid, there should be legal and constitutional scrutiny.

Abhijit Deshmukh, a resident of Beed district in Marathwada region committed suicide by hanging from a tree near his house. “We found a suicide note in which Deshmukh mentioned that he is taking this extreme step in support of Maratha reservation demand,” Beed SP G Shridhar had told PTI. Deshmukh among other reasons mentioned in his note of being disturbed because of unemployment and unpaid bank loan, he added.