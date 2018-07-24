Maratha bandh LIVE UPDATES: Protests turn violent, agitators set ablaze bus in Aurangabad

The Maratha groups have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kakasaheb Shinde, 27-year-old protester, on Monday jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad.

Several Maratha organisations have called for a bandh in Maharastra today after a man demanding reservation for the community committed suicide in the state’s Aurangabad district. The Maratha groups have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kakasaheb Shinde, 27-year-old protester, on Monday jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad. Shinde was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The protesters have said they will not cremate the body of the deceased till their demands are met. Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future.