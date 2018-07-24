Maratha bandh LIVE UPDATES: Protests turn violent, agitators set ablaze bus in Aurangabad

Several Maratha organisations have called for a bandh in Maharastra today after a man demanding reservation for the community committed suicide in the state’s Aurangabad district. The Maratha groups have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kakasaheb Shinde, 27-year-old protester, on Monday jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad. Shinde was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The protesters have said they will not cremate the body of the deceased till their demands are met. Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future.
A police personnel and two others were injured as the ongoing protest turned violent. A large number of protestors torched a fire brigade vehicle near Kaigaon in Aurangabad district.
Various Maratha groups have announced a Maharashtra shutdown on August 9 - celebrated as August Kranti Day - to intensify the agitation going on since nearly two years.
All major political parties including Congress' Ashok Chavan and Sachin Sawant, Nationalist Congress Party's Jitendra Awhad and others have urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government to resolve the issue of Maratha reservations expeditiously.
A fire brigade vehicle was torched in Aurangabad and a police jeep was set ablaze in Hingoli even as the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut.
The repercussions of Shinde's death were felt in different parts of the state with spontanious shutdowns, road and rail blockades, processions and stray incidents of arson on Tuesday.
Agitation for reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education. 2 people attempted suicide in Maha today. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. They are in hospital
Maharashtra: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest demanding reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education.
#WATCH: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set ablaze a truck in Aurangabad's Gangapur as a mark of their protest demanding reservation for Maratha community in government jobs & education. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OIdBJlSLpo
The Maharashtra government has appealed for calm from the agiatators, reports NDTV. 1 person is confirmed dead in the protests so far, while many others have been injured. Loss to public property has also been reported
It seems that the protests are spreading now. More reports of violence are emerging. Now, reports of vandalising of public property have emerged from state's Aurangabad.