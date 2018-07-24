​​​
  3. Maratha bandh LIVE UPDATES: Protests turn violent, agitators set ablaze bus in Aurangabad

Several Maratha organisations have called for a bandh in Maharastra today after a man demanding reservation for the community committed suicide in state's Aurangabad district.

By: | Updated:Jul 24, 2018 2:52 pm
MARATHA PROTEST, maratha andolan, maharashtra protest, protest in maharashtra, maha protest, maharashtra protest live, maratha protest live The Maratha groups have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kakasaheb Shinde, 27-year-old protester, on Monday jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad.

Several Maratha organisations have called for a bandh in Maharastra today after a man demanding reservation for the community committed suicide in the state’s Aurangabad district. The Maratha groups have demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kakasaheb Shinde, 27-year-old protester, on Monday jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad. Shinde was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The protesters have said they will not cremate the body of the deceased till their demands are met. Some Maratha groups have also planned to protest in Mumbai in the near future.

Live Blog

Here the LIVE UPDATES Maratha Reservation Protest:

14:52 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Last rites of Kakasaheb Shinde to take place today

Last rites of a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, who jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad will take place today. The rites will be held in his native Kaygaon village. 

14:39 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Shiv Sena MP faces protest

Chandrakant Khaire,  a Shiv Sena MP was manhandled at Aurangabad when he went to attend the last rites of a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde. Shinde had died when he jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad.

14:34 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Maratha quota protest turns violent

A police personnel and two others were injured as the ongoing protest turned violent. A large number of protestors torched a fire brigade vehicle near Kaigaon in Aurangabad district. 

14:18 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Major protests on August 9

Various Maratha groups have announced a Maharashtra shutdown on August 9 - celebrated as August Kranti Day - to intensify the agitation going on since nearly two years.

14:17 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
What politicians are doing

All major political parties including Congress' Ashok Chavan and Sachin Sawant, Nationalist Congress Party's Jitendra Awhad and others have urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government to resolve the issue of Maratha reservations expeditiously.

14:17 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Jeep set ablaze in Hingoli

A fire brigade vehicle was torched in Aurangabad and a police jeep was set ablaze in Hingoli even as the issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

14:16 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Shut downs, rail blockades

The repercussions of Shinde's death were felt in different parts of the state with spontanious shutdowns, road and rail blockades, processions and stray incidents of arson on Tuesday.

14:01 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Big update: two more attempted suicide today

Agitation for reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education. 2 people attempted suicide in Maha today. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. They are in hospital

13:55 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Protestors torch fire brigade

A large number of protestors torched a fire brigade vehicle near Kaigaon in Aurangabad district where a 28-year-old, Kakasaheb Dattatreya Shinde, committed suicide by jumping in the Godavari river on Monday evening demanding reservations.

13:55 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Policeman hurt

A policemen and two others were injured as the campaign for a Maratha quota turned violent, reports IANS. The cop has been given medical treatment.

13:47 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Protestor tonsure their heads

Maharashtra: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest demanding reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education.

13:46 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Watch video: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set truck on fire

#WATCH: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set ablaze a truck in Aurangabad's Gangapur as a mark of their protest demanding reservation for Maratha community in government jobs & education. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OIdBJlSLpo

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

13:45 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set truck on fire

Maharashtra: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set a truck ablaze in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest, demanding reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and education.

13:25 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Government appeals for calm

The Maharashtra government has appealed for calm from the agiatators, reports NDTV.  1 person is confirmed dead in the protests so far, while many others have been injured. Loss to public property has also been reported

13:11 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Reports of violence from Ahmednagar

It seems that the protests are spreading now. More reports of violence are emerging. Now, reports of vandalising of public property have emerged from state's Aurangabad.

