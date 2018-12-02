Maratha reservation: Community’s 16% quota to get 11,520 of 72,000 govt jobs

The entire process, from tabling the Bill in the state Assembly and Council, getting the Governor’s nod and the GAD issuing a gazette notification, was completed within 48 hours. (File photo)

The recruitment for 72,000 posts under the state government in Maharashtra would soon begin in phases and the Marathas would get 11,520 posts. On Saturday, the state General Administrative Department (GAD) issued a gazette notification for the Act to take effect.

According to an Indian Express report, a secretary in GAD said that the recruitment for 72,000 jobs, which was put on hold, will now begin and accommodate the Maratha community and it will be conducted in phases.

The gazette notification also stated that the 16-per cent reservation to be availed by the community will be beyond the existing reservation of 52 per cent in Maharashtra. It also stated that the reservation will be applicable to all government and private educational institutions, both aided and unaided.

On November 29, the state legislature passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Marathas under specially created Socially and Economically Backward Class category.

The entire process, from tabling the Bill in the state Assembly and Council, getting the Governor’s nod and the GAD issuing a gazette notification, was completed within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the campaign for the quota intensified after a 14-year-old Maratha girl from Kopardi village in Ahemadnagar district was raped and murdered in July 2016.

The incident triggered an outrage among the community whose members took to streets and vented their anger against the stringent SC/ST Atrocities Act (the accused were Dalits) and demanded justice for the victim. The demand for justice was coalesced with the large issue of Maratha reservation and the agitation attracted widespread attention.

However, the agitation took a violent turn in July this year with protesters slamming the Fadnavis government over delay in fulfilling the demand. As restlessness grew among Marathas, they started another phase which saw community members taking their own lives in support of the long-pending demand for quota.

Kakasaheb Shinde, from Aurangabad district, the hotbed of the latest phase of quota stir, allegedly flung himself to death in Godavari river over the demand. Another person from Aurangabad, Jagannath Sonavane, reportedly consumed poison and died to press for Maratha quota. Abhijit Deshmukh (35), from Beed, allegedly hanged himself for the cause August 31.

Meanwhile, two days after the Maharashtra legislature cleared Maratha quota bill, the Shiv Sena Saturday took a veiled dig at the ruling BJP saying a political mileage should not be derived out of the issue.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena said the Marathas should get the reservation with “due respect”.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote Saturday announced that one person from the family of those who died during the Maratha quota protests earlier this year would get a job in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Diwakar said CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had assured that all possible help will be extended to the families of those who lost their lives in the quota stir.