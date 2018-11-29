Maharashtra government presents Maratha reservation bill in parliament, proposes 16% quota

Maratha community makes up for over 30 percent of the state’s population (file image)

Maharashtra government has proposed 16% reservation for Maratha community in jobs and education in state assembly today.

“We’ve completed a due procedure for Maratha reservation report and we’re bringing a bill today. But for Dhangar reservation, we’ve not completed the report, a sub committee is appointed & soon a report & ATR will be tabled in this house,” said Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in state assembly.

Major parties in Maharashtra such as Shiv Sena and BJP had directed their members to be present in the legislative assembly and legislative council on Thursday as the draft Bill for Maratha reservation was to be presented in the Maharashtra Legislature for passage.

The introduction of the bill is likely to be preceded by the tabling of an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the recommendations of State Backward Class Commission’s (SBCC) on Maratha quota. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the earlier 51 reports of the State Backward Class Commission were not tabled in the Legislature since no demand was made for it.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that this was the 52nd report of the commission and the earlier 51 reports were not tabled in the legislature. Therefore, according to the rules, State Backward Class Commission was formed and only the ATR on its recommendations are tabled in the house, he added.

The Maharashtra government is committed to giving reservations to the Maratha community as per the Socially and Educationally Backward Community (SEBC) category which is over and above the current 52 percent reservation in the state, Fadnavis had said.

READ ALSO | Who is Gopal Singh Chawla? Man spotted with Navjot Singh Sidhu a prominent face of Khalistan movement

The previous day, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil headed a meeting of the state Cabinet sub-committee over the issue late in the evening after being postponed twice in the same day.

Patil assured the Legislative Council on Wednesday that the current Winter session of the state Legislature could be extended, if it is needed, so that the Bill which provides for reservation to the Maratha community could be passed. As per the ongoing schedule, the Winter session that started in Mumbai on November 19 will end on November 30.

The previous government in Maharashtra – the coalition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – had proposed 16 percent reservation to Marathas in jobs and education, however, it was stayed by the Bombay High Court.

As the current Maharashtra Government prepares for tabling the bill on the Maratha quota, the cabinet sub-committee too has decided to provide 16% reservation for the community in government jobs and education, which will have to be finalised by the chief minister.

This time, the Congress and the NCP, which are in the opposition, are demanding the proposal of reports of the SBCC recommendations on quota for Marathas as well as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ report on reservation being offered to the Dhangar (shepherd) community; they have been demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

A Cabinet sub-committee was also formed to study the SBCC’s report to decide on reservations to be given to Marathas in government jobs and education. A report on this issue was also submitted before the Cabinet on November 18 after the government received it on November 15, according to ANI.

The government had received the report on November 15 and it was placed before the Cabinet on November 18 for approval.

The Maratha community, that makes up for over 30 percent of the state’s population, has been demanding quota in government jobs and academic institutions and had launched violent protests in July and August 2018.

The government wants to to provide reservations to Marathas under a new category, which is being called the ‘Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC)’ so that the existing quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are not disturbed, reports said.