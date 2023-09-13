Maratha quota stir: Man attempts suicide at pro-reservation march in Buldhana, detained

A man tried to jump from the gallery of a stadium in a bid to commit suicide when a pro-Maratha reservation march was being organised in eastern Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Wednesday.

Police said that the protestor, 40-year-old Sambhaji Bhakre is a resident of Kandari village in Buldhana district. He was detained later by police.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 PM at Borakhedi where members of the Maratha community had gathered in a stadium to take out a march in support of their demand for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes. As protestors were getting ready for the march, Bhakre tried to jump from the gallery.

Meanwhile, police personnel present on the spot prevented him from jumping off and took him into custody.

Over the last few days, several protests have been taken out in different parts of the state in support of Maratha reservation. The issue reignited after quota activist Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike on August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in central Maharashtra’s Jalna district in support of reservation for the community.