Maratha quota protests: Devendra Fadnavis sets deadline for reservation as Maharashtra stir takes violent turn

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)

Amidst the violent protests as part of the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday claimed that all statutory requirements for reservation will be completed by the end of November. Discussing the steps that the state government has taken to tackle the situation, Fadnavis said that all constitutional obligations in connection with the granting of reservations to the Maratha community in the state would be completed by November this year.

This statement by the Maharashtra CM was made during a 15-minute address on state television and radio. While talking about the report on Maratha quota, he said that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) would inform the Bombay High Court on August 7 when it will submit its report regarding the issue. Fadnavis, as quoted by PTI, added that once the MSBCC report has been submitted, a special session of the state Legislature would be convened within a month to pass a “law or resolution” regarding granting reservations to the community.

Speaking of the delay in the process, Fadnavis said that the MSBCC was a statutory body and cannot be “pressurised” to submit the report quickly.

Fadnavis informed the people that the process of collecting “quantifiable” data by the commission is underway and till now about 1.86 lakh evidence and data have been collected. He has further appealed the people to stop the violence on the issue as a “handful of people” were giving a bad name to the silent marches (mook morchas) taken out for reservation earlier that were seen as a model form of protest.

The address by the Maharashtra CM came after the stir took a violent turn following the death of a youth on July 23. Since then, there have been several cases of arson and stone-pelting in several districts of the state. He said that the agitation was justified only if the government was apathetic. Fadnavis further claimed that the government is taking ‘sincere and genuine’ steps to address the community’s grievances which had prevailed for years.