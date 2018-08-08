Maratha quota protest: Maratha Kranti Morcha calls ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on August 9, schools, colleges to remain shut

Maratha quota protest: Raking up the demand for their reservation or quota, the Maratha Kranti Morcha will go ahead with “Maharashtra bandh” on Thursday, August 9. (File pic)

Maratha quota protest: Raking up the demand for their reservation or quota, the Maratha Kranti Morcha will go ahead with “Maharashtra bandh” on Thursday, August 9. The Maratha outfit wants the government to give them OBC status and not reservation because any quota, beyond the existing 50 per cent, would be difficult to implement. The quotas for Marathas has been a highly contentious issue, with the community comprising around 30% of the state’s population.

In the wake of a strident stir tomorrow, the state police officials have decided to step up security in the Pune district. As per reports, Pune Collector Naval Kishor Ram has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on August 9 as a precautionary measure. On Tuesday, he held a meeting of over 50 members and conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha where he said that besides the existing police force, three additional State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies and one Rapid Action Force (RAF) team will be deployed to ensure that there is no law and order situation in the district.

Patil said that security will be enhanced on the main highways passing through the district as the protesters might try to block the roads. He added that 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Chakan.

The Maratha quota leaders said they have decided to suspend all communications as part of the protest. The leaders claimed that at least 2,000 youths from the community were arrested by the local police under serious charges in the state, following the agitations held last month, but not a single police station in districts received the state government’s letter asking them to withdraw charges of non-serious nature against the arrested youths.

Maratha outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha had called off their two-day state-wide bandh on July 25 after staging intensified protests demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community. The pro-reservation group, which earlier called for a peaceful strike, had resorted to violence in several instances. Protestors set several vehicles on fire and also vandalized public buses in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli and Wagle estate area of Thane, causing disruption in bus services. They had also blocked a local train in Thane.