Maratha quota: OBC Commission unlikely to submit report soon

Even as Maratha outfits have revived the agitation for reservations, a Maharashtra Government official today said the state OBC Commission will take another four months to complete its survey of `social and economic backwardness' of the community.

By: | Mumbai | Published: July 27, 2018 8:13 PM
as Maratha outfits have revived the agitation for reservations, a Maharashtra Government official today said the state OBC Commission will take another four months to complete its survey of `social and economic backwardness’ of the community. The commission’s findings are to be provided to the Bombay High Court, which is examining the legality of the quota in jobs and education for the Marathas. The commission has statutory powers to recommend the inclusion of any community in the OBC category. Social justice department’s secretary Dinesh Waghmare told PTI that the commission is unlikely to submit the report by August 14, the next date of court hearing.

“Justice (retd) Maruti Gaikwad was appointed as chairman of the commission in November 2017, and five agencies were appointed to conduct division-wise surveys. Surveys are being conducted in all districts. Reports from all five agencies are expected by July 31,” Waghmare said. Therefore, compilation of the final report will take four months, he said. Report of the Narayan Rane committee has been submitted to the court, but that committee had no power to recommend the inclusion of any community in the OBC category, he said.

“The OBC Commission had rejected the demand for Maratha reservations in 2008,” the official added. Subsequently, the previous Congress-NCP government set up a committee headed by Rane, then industries minister, to study the issue. The Rane committee recommended 16 per cent reservation for the Marathas, barring the creamy layer (those earning Rs 6 lakh and above per year), and the government accordingly gave reservations to the politically influential committee. The decision was stayed by the high court.

