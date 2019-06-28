Maratha Quota: Bombay HC upholds reservation, but says it should be reduced in education, govt jobs

The bench of justice Ranjit More and justice Bharati H Dangre said it was aware about Supreme Court judgments, which said reservations should not exceed 50%.

By Sailee Dhayalkar

THE BOMBAY High Court Thursday upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide reservation to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act but said it should be reduced from 16% overall to 12% in education and 13% in government jobs as recommended by state’s backward class commission. The court also accepted the report of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), which stated that Marathas were socially and educationally backward.

The bench of justice Ranjit More and justice Bharati H Dangre said it was aware about Supreme Court judgments, which said reservations should not exceed 50%. However, in exceptional circumstances, the ceiling can be exceeded, it said. The court said in this case, it agreed with the MSBCC’s findings that there are extraordinary and exceptional circumstances.

“We hold and declare that the state government possesses legislative competence to enact a separate category of the Socially and Educationally Backward Class to grant reservation and the 102nd amendment of 2018 does not take away the said power of the state,” the bench said.

The amendment was introduced on August 15, 2018, and mandates the state to consult the National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, and the President and Parliament, on its right to decide on reservation.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by advocates Jaishri Patil, Sanjeet Shukla and Dr Uday Dhople along with others, challenging the notification published by the government on November 30, 2018, providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions. The final arguments commenced on February 6, and the bench reserved its judgment on March 26.

The petitioners also sought a stay on the verdict, which was refused by the High Court.

Reacting to the verdict, Shukla said, “The verdict is a national disaster unless the Supreme Court overturns it. Every state will quote this order as precedent. We will move the Supreme Court immediately.”

During the course of arguments, advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, appearing for petitioner Patil, argued that the state government’s decision to provide reservation was “politically motivated”. Senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for another petitioner, argued that reservation above 50 per cent was certainly not for a “most prosperous” state like Maharashtra.

Datar argued that the Mandal Commission in 1980 had held that Marathas are not backward. Following that, he argued, other commissions and the national panel for backward classes had also arrived at a similar conclusion. “Unless you show that these reports are erroneous” or “flawed”, they cannot be ignored, he said.

Senior counsel Shrihari Aney, appearing for Dhople, argued that the government has given special treatment to the Marathas by creating a special category. He argued that Maratha reservation is exclusive in nature and the community has been treated as “special”.

In its reply, the state government told the court that the objective of granting 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community is to promote them in service and education, as graduates and post-graduates don’t get jobs in this country.

Senior counsel V A Thorat, appearing for the state, argued that Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, and the Supreme Court judgment in the Indira Sawhney case, which upheld the implementation of separate reservation for other backward classes in central government jobs, gives the state the power to grant reservation.

