Maratha kranti morcha strike: Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire manhandled during protester’s last rites

A Shiv Sena MP was today reportedly manhandled in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district where he had gone to attend the last rites of a man, who died during the Maratha community’s protest for reservation, an official said. Yesterday, a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire went to Shinde’s native Kaygaon village to attend his last rites today. However, he was allegedly manhandled by some persons present there, a police official said.

Shinde’s death had triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of Maharashtra. Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad to prevent any untoward incident. Protesters had yesterday blocked the Ahmednagar-Aurangabad Highway and damaged a dozen vehicles, including a police van and bus, in Gangakhed tehsil of Parbhani district.

The situation was brought under control after Shinde’s family members claimed the body last night, the police official said. As a precautionary measure, the police and the district administration decided to suspend Internet services in rural areas since this morning to prevent any fresh protest or unrest, he said.

Meanwhile, Shinde’s last rites were performed at Kaygaon village in Gangapur tehsil today, the official said, adding that an uneasy calm prevailed in the area. The pro-reservation members from the Maratha community gathered at the village and staged protests at some places, the official said. The traffic movement was slow on the road to Pune due to the protests, he said.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which led the ‘jal samadhi’ protest in which Shinde died, is leading the agitation seeking reservations for the community in government jobs and education. In the last few days, protests have taken place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and Mumbai.

The community leaders had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to fulfil the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed.