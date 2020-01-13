Maradu flats demolition: Complied with SC order, Kerala govt informs court

A view of Jain Coral Cove apartment, built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu Municipality, being demolished using controlled implosion, in Kochi, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2o20. (PTI Photo)

The Kerala government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and demolished four apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu which were built in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah directed the state government to file a report with regard to removal of debris, which also fell in the backwaters.

ALSO SEE | Maradu flats demolition: Images show how Kochi’s illegal apartment complexes turn to rubble in seconds

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on February 10.