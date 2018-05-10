‘Maoists spent scrapped notes worth Rs 92 lakh after demonetisation’

The Maoists spent scrapped notes with a value of Rs 92 lakh of old bank notes through various channels after the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, officials said on Thursday. (IE)

The Maoists spent scrapped notes with a value of Rs 92 lakh of old bank notes through various channels after the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, officials said on Thursday. Ashwani Verma, an aide of the Maoists in Chhattisgarh, revealed several details related to the Naxals’ transactions and spending that happened after the high value notes were banned by the government on November 8, 2016.

Verma, arrested on May 5 in Khairagarh in Rajnandgaon district, revealed several details during questioning following which he named several persons. The police are now looking for them. On the basis of his information, police seized the money from the Naxals. “Following the coordinated efforts and directions of senior district officials, a lot of information regarding the movement of Naxals, their aides and objects have been received. The anti-Naxal operations of the police will continue,” Mukesh Yadav, a police officer, said.

During questioning, Verma said he received old notes worth Rs 92 lakh from the Naxals. After exchanging the old notes, he bought agricultural land worth Rs 33 lakh, gold and silver jewels worth Rs 4 lakh, a Swaraj Mazda vehicle, Mahindra pick-up vehicle and motorcycle. He also returned Rs 30 lakh to the Naxals. According to the police officer, the accused used to send the Naxals all items of daily necessity.