Maoist attack in Jharkhand: Bomb blast on tracks in Giridih, train services on Delhi-Gaya-Howrah route hit

Railway traffic and movement of trains were affected on Delhi-Gaya-Howrah railway section after Maoists allegedly blew up tracks in Giridih. The incident took place between Choudhary Bandh railway station and Chengro railway halt in Giridih last night, media reports said. The blowing up of railway tracks by Naxals and Maoist is quite common in Jharkhand.

The incident comes even as the BJP government at the Centre is taking strong measures to tackle Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again exhorted ultras to shun the path of violence. There are instances in which Maoists and Naxals have surrendered weapons and returned to the mainstream.

Last week, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Naxalism will be eliminated from the country within the next three years and asserted that security forces have taken measures in Naxal-affected areas in the country.

Last year, during a daylong bandh called by Maoists in Jharkhand, the ultras blew up a railway track on the Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord section in Giridih district. Back then, several long-distance trains including Kalka Mail, three Rajdhani Express trains, Hatia-Patna Express, Howrah-Dehradun Express were halted for several hours. Many goods trains were also regulated at different places.