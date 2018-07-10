Many places in Telangana receive good rainfall

The rainfall was helping fill up tanks in Mancherial district, an official said.

With the southwest monsoon active over Telangana, many places in the state continued to receive good rainfall, which is expected to help farmers.

Most places in the state received rainfall and heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the India Meteorological Department said.

Sirpur in the district received 11 cms of rainfall, followed by Chennur in Mancherial district (6 cms), it said.

The rainfall was helping fill up tanks in Mancherial district, an official said.

The rains, which began a few days ago, are useful for the farmers, he said.

However, normal life was thrown out of gear at a few places in the state with streams overflowing.

In its forecast for Telangana, the Met office predicted heavy rains at a few places and light to moderate showers at many places in the state.