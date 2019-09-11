Many BJP-Shiv Sena poll ticket aspirants in touch with NCP, says Jayant Patil

The NCP leader said the names of such ticket aspirants from the ruling combine who want to join the Sharad Pawar-led party will be made public at the right time.

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Wednesday claimed “many” assembly election ticket aspirants from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are in touch with him. Patil, however, declined to reveal their names as of now, citing what he called the politics of “saam daam dand bhed” (one using all means possible to achieve a goal) being practiced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, where assembly polls are due in the next few months. The former state minister was speaking to the media at Deekshabhoomi here on the sidelines of the NCP’s “Shiv Swarajya Yatra”, a public outreach programme launched by the opposition party ahead of the assembly polls.

Replying to a question, Patil said, “People from our party are going to the BJP and Shiv Sena. But, many in those parties who have done preparation for three to four years and want to contest elections are in contact with me.” The NCP leader said the names of such ticket aspirants from the ruling combine who want to join the Sharad Pawar-led party will be made public at the right time. “But we can not reveal their names now because Devendra Fadnavis is pursuing (the politics of) saam, daam, dand and bhed in Maharashtra. “Hence, we will reveal their names at appropriate time,” said Patil.

A number of leaders from the NCP and Congress, including former ministers and sitting MLAs, have joined either the BJP or Shiv Sena in run-up to the polls.