Many BJP leaders want AAP to defeat ruling party in Gujarat, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Claiming that a lot of BJP workers in poll-bound Gujarat were secretly backing his party, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that many from the BJP had approached him in a bid to oust the ruling party from the state. Kejriwal further alleged that both Congress and BJP were working together and called upon all members from both parties to work ‘secretly for AAP’.

“Many leaders and workers from the BJP have secretly met me and asked me to come up with something in order to defeat the ruling party. I ask all workers and leaders from the party to start secretly working for AAP,” said Kejriwal, while addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Valsad district.

Kejriwal stressed on the need to “slay the demons” and asked his supporters to come together and “break BJP’s 27 years of arrogance.”



“I am aware that you own businesses and the BJP will ruin your livelihood if they come to know that you’re supporting us. So I suggest that you continue with your work and support us in secret. Congress workers can leave their party behind and join us. There is no need to fear,” said Kejriwal.

With the Gujarat elections slated to be held towards the end of the year, Kejriwal has campaigned aggressively across the state. With the weakening of the key opposition party in the state Congress, AAP is keen on posing a serious threat to BJP’s nearly three-decade-long rule in the state. From free public education to free electricity up to 300 units, Kejriwal has announced a slew of measures in a bid to woo voters across the state.

Kejriwal has announced that if voted to power, his party will provide a corruption free government, 15 lakh jobs and allowance for the unemployed in Gujarat among many other poll promises.