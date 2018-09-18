Manual scavenging: One death every 5 days since 2017, says report

As per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011, 65,181 households in rural Maharashtra have at least one person is employed as a manual scavenger.

One manual scavenger/sewer/septic tank cleaner has died on an average since January 2017, according to Indian Express report. The shocking details came in the wake of death of six scavengers in Delhi-NCR. The statistics was gathered from the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), the report said. The body was a statutory which set up by an Act of Parliament for the welfare of sanitation workers. In total 123 scavengers employed since 2017, the IE report says.

The data is based mostly on newspaper reports and state government numbers. Officials have claimed that teh number could be higher as there is lack of data, the IE report says. “The death count is based on figures we could collate from a few states and mostly English and Hindi newspapers. There might have been several instances of similar stories in regional language papers which were weren’t able to account for,” said an official involved in the exercise. The NCSK data has reported deaths from only 13 states and UTs.

As per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011, 65,181 households in rural Maharashtra have at least one person is employed as a manual scavenger. This is the highest in the country, accounting for 35 per cent of the total 1.82 lakh such households in rural India. However, the SECC data doesn’t include urban India where sewer cleaning is more frequent. Madhya Pradesh comes second in the list with 23,105 households as per SECC. However, the SECC data doesn’t include numbers from urban India.

A few months back, the Delhi High Court had expressed hope that the DJB’s scheme to mechanise sewer cleaning would eradicate this practice and lead to a “positive tomorrow” for those involved in scavenging.