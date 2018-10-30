Manoj Tiwari’s defence in Supreme Court on contempt charge: ‘Judges sit in cozy area, nobody questions them’

“Judges sit in this cozy area where nobody comes to question them. People question me, I am responsible,” Tiwari’s counsel said.

Supreme Court Tuesday reserved its order in contempt of court proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the seal of an illegal premises that was sealed by the civic agency following a top court order.

Representing Tiwari in the case, senior advocate Vikas Singh told the Supreme Court bench hat monitoring committee wanted “to terrorize the people of Delhi” by carrying out sealing drive in unauthorised colonies which are otherwise protected under the law.

He further told the bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta that Tiwari’s act did not amount to contempt of court and that his client was answerable to the people of Delhi.

“Judges sit in this cozy area where nobody comes to question them. People question me, I am responsible,” he said arguing on behalf of Tiwari, ANI reported.

On the other hand, the counsel representing the monitoring committee said that Singh doesn’t need “publicity” and its members were only performing their job as entrusted to them by the apex court.

The top court had issued a contempt notice to Tiwari in the case on September 19. The court had observed that it was “unfortunate” that an elected representative had tried to defy the orders of the top court.

The bench had observed that the incident reflected a “disturbing state of affairs”. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, assisting the court as an “amicus curiae” in the matter, placed the committee report before the bench which described the incident. A video of the alleged incident was also presented before the court.

An FIR was lodged against Tiwari and others on the basis of a complaint from East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Irocically, the EDMC is ruled by the BJP in the state, headed by Tiwari himself.