Manoj Tiwari removed as Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta appointed successor

Adesh Gupta is new Delhi BJP chief. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the chief of the party’s Delhi unit. He will replace actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Adesh Gupta is former North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor.

Tiwari was appointed Delhi BJP president in 2016. Though he led the party to a stunning victory in the MCD elections, he failed to deliver results in the Assembly elections in Delhi held in February this year. The BJP had won just 8 of the 70 sets. Tiwari is a Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi seat.