Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha takes oath as new LG of Jammu and Kashmir

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday sworn in as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha, 61, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Advisors to the previous Lieutenant Governors, including Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, as well as senior bureaucrats and policemen were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hasan Mir were also present.

Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night. Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019 to August 5, 2020. Murmu has been appointed as the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Sinha becomes the first political leader to take charge of the newly formed Union Territory. The BJP leader is known for his connection with people, particularly in rural areas.

He was born on July 1, 1959 in Mohanpura of Ghazipur district of eastern UP and has been actively involved in working for the backward villages of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

His political career started when he was elected the president of Banaras Hindu University Students Union in 1982. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and repeated the term in 1999.