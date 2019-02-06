Manohar Parrikar’s transfer to AIIMS suspicious, we fear for his life: Goa Congress

State unit chief Girish Chodankar. (ANI)

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has expressed ‘fear’ of a threat to the life of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was recently brought to Delhi for a health checkup. State unit chief Girish Chodankar said that Parrikar was shifted to Delhi within a day after he met Rahul Gandhi. He added that the shifting of Goa CM is linked to the Rafale deal and he fears for Parrikar’s life.

“Within a day of his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, he was shifted to Delhi over health issues, it looks suspicious. Maybe it has something to do with Rafale issue. We fear for his life. I’m sure all those who come to meet him are screened for security,” ANI quoted the Goa Congress Committee president as saying.

Goa Congress Committee Pres on Goa CM:Within a day of his meeting with Rahul Gandhi,he was shifted to Delhi over health issues,it looks suspicious.Maybe it has something to do with Rafale issue.We fear for his life.I’m sure all those who come to meet him are screened for security pic.twitter.com/gr9WgcMd5N — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

Goa Chief Minister reached AIIMS in New Delhi on January 31 for his medical review/checkup which was pending due to the inauguration of Atal Setu and State Legislative Assembly session.

Rahul Gandhi had recently visited Parrikar in Goa and enquired about his health. However, a major controversy erupted after he alleged that Parrikar told him that he was nowhere in the process of procuring Rafale nor did he had any information then about the deal. On this, Parrikar lashed out at Gandhi for politicising his courtesy visit and said that in the 5 minutes the Congress chief spent with him, neither Rafale nor anything related to it came up for discussion at all.

Recently, Deputy Speaker of the Goa state Assembly Michael Lobo said that Parrikar, who is currently admitted at AIIMS in Delhi, is “very unwell” and is “living” with God’s blessings, adding that the day Parrikar steps down as chief minister, or “something happens to him”, Goa will plunge into a political crisis. Parrikar heads a coalition government, which is supported by two regional parties and three independent MLAs.

Congress had cited an audio tape in which Goa minister Vishwajit Rane was purportedly heard telling an unidentified person that Parrikar has Rafale files, due to which, he has managed to continue in the chair. The clip was played by the Congress for the media outside Parliament. Rane, however, rejected the claim and said the tape was ‘doctored’ and alleged that the Congress was targeting him since he has left the party and joined the BJP.