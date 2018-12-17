Manohar Parrikar’s second public appearance in months sparks row, Opposition slams BJP. SEE pics

This was Parrikar’s second public appearance but it did not go down well with people including opposition leaders who called it a political move by the BJP. (BJP/Twitter).

The Bhartiya Janata Party has come under fire for publicising ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s visit to construction sites to inspect the progress of work in Panjim. The Goa CMO on Sunday tweeted a picture which showed a frail-looking Parrikar standing with support at the site.

Parrikar might have done it on his own but people believed that the BJP made him make a public appearance as it was under pressure from the opposition who has been accusing the ruling party of running a state without the chief minister.

This was Parrikar’s second public appearance but it did not go down well with people including opposition leaders who called it a political move by the BJP.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of forcing the chief minister to do a photo op. In a tweet, he said: “He (Parrikar) has a tube inserted through his nose into his digestive tract. How inhuman to force him to continue working & doing photo ops. Why can’t he be allowed to deal with his illness without all this pressure & tamasha?”

Manohar Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the last few months. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet suggested that the BJP made him do so to remain in power.

She said: “Is that a tube that is inserted in his nose? Can a party be so power hungry to make a man work despite his illness? With BJP impossible is nothing….to grab power, latch on to power. Take care CM Saab, because clearly, your party won’t.”

Last week on Saturday, the chief minister unveiled a foundation stone for permanent campus of National Institute of Technology Goa in presence of HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar. As soon as the pictures were posted on Twitter, people expressed shock and said that Parrikar should be allowed to rest.

Noted scientist Anand Ranganathan said: “Disturbing. Dear @BJP4India, this is not good, both for the patient as well as for the people of Goa. He should be allowed complete rest and made to return when he has recovered. Wish him good health.”