Manohar Parrikar’s public appearance: What we know of ailing Goa CM’s health so far

Manohar Parrikar health: As the photos of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspecting two under-construction bridges on Mandovi and Zuari rivers became a focal point of debate between BJP and Congress, the feeble-looking former Defence Minister only evokes a sense of pathos. However, it was also a positive sign for BJP as this was the first time CM Parrikar was seen in public since returning to Goa on October 14 after being treated in Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

There has been a sense of suspense over the exact nature of Parrikar’s ailment with Congress demanding “resumption” of governance in the state, claiming that the CM’s health has affected the functioning of the administration. BJP has maintained that Parrikar is more than capable of governing the state and asked Congress and other opposition parties not to politicise the issue.

Here is all we know about Manohar Parrikar’s health

The 62-year-old Goa CM was hospitalised thrice in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and the Goa Medical College this year. Parrikar was taken to the US in March this year for treatment regarding pancreatic ailment in a New York hospital.

Parrikar returned to the country mid-June but was admitted in AIIMS again on September 15 where he is said to have undergone a few medical tests. In October, CM Parrikar held a cabinet meeting in AIIMS. He was released on October 14 and returned to Goa and shifted to a private residence at Dona Paula. At AIIMs, he was admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Goa Medical College and Hospital has been monitoring his health at his private residence with a team of doctors.

Politics over Parrikar’s health

Congress, which emerged as the single largest party after results of Goa Assembly polls in 2017 threw a hung assembly, has been putting immense pressure on BJP to disclose details about Parrikar’s health. On September 19, 16 Congress MLAs met Governor Mridula Sinha and sought a floor test at a time when Parrikar was admitted in AIIMS. Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah cleared the air stating that Parrikar would continue to be the Chief Minister of the state but there could be a possible cabinet rejig, according to reports.

In the assembly, the BJP has 14 MLAs out of total 40-members. BJP is in a coalition government with alliances like MGP, the GFP, the NCP and three Independents. The Congress has 16 representatives.

In October, Goa Deputy Speaker and BJP lawmaker Michael Lobo was quoted as saying by PTI that the state administration has “totally collapsed” because of the absence of Parrikar.

In November, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane expressed concern over Parrikar’s health. However, Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader and a cabinet minister Vijai Sardesai asserted that the Chief Minister was perfectly alright.

On December 8, Goa Chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma filed an affidavit which stated that declaring any information about Parrikar’s health would be considered as a breach of his privacy.

This came after Bombay High Court directed the Chief Secretary to file the affidavit.