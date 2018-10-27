Manohar Parrikar to chair cabinet, investment board meetings next week

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 4:25 PM

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will chair two official meetings at his private residence here next week.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will chair two official meetings at his private residence here next week. He will chair a cabinet meeting at his residence on October 31, an official in the chief minister’s office said Saturday.

Since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and returned to the state on October 14, Parrikar has been recuperating at his residence. Agenda of the cabinet meeting, to be held at 5 pm on Wednesday, was yet to be decided, the official said.

He will also chair a meeting of the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) at his residence on October 30 where certain investment proposals would be discussed, the CMO official said. Parrikar, 62, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Stock Market

