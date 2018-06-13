Manohar Parrikar to arrive in Goa tomorrow, over 3 months after he went to US for medical treatment

The chief minister has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March.(PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar would arrive in his home state tomorrow, over three months after he went to the United States for medical treatment, an official said today.

The chief minister has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March this year.

“Parrikar will fly from the US to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Goa on Thursday. He is arriving in Panaji tomorrow,” a senior official at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.

The tenure of the committee comprising Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Francis D’Souza of the BJP and Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party will expire on June 30.

The official said Parrikar is likely to chair a cabinet meeting on June 15 to decide the dates for the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

According to sources, all ministers have been directed to attend the meeting.

Of the 11 members in the state cabinet, two are currently not in Goa. While Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar remains hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering brain stroke, Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza is in Portugal on vacation.

The Congress had alleged that the state administration has collapsed in absence of Parrikar who holds a host of portfolios including home, finance, personnel, and general administration.

Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for pancreatitis and was discharged on February 22. He returned to Goa the same day and presented the Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 25 after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later.

The chief minister went to Mumbai again on March 5 for his further check up from where he was referred to the USA.