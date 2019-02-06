Manohar Parrikar returns to Goa after treatment in Delhi

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 7:08 PM

Parrikar, 63, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US in the last one year.

Parrikar, 63, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US in the last one year. (Source: ANI/file)

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, returned to Goa Wednesday after undergoing a follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Parrikar returned after completing “scheduled medical review/check-up”, his office said in a statement. He was flown to Delhi on January 31 after a three-day session of the Goa Assembly, where he presented the budget, ended. Parrikar, 63, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US in the last one year.

