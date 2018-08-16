Manohar Parrikar returning to Goa from USA next week: CMO

Parrikar, 62, had left for the US on August 10 for a follow-up check-up of his pancreatic ailment. (Reuters)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will return to his home state from the USA on August 22, an official said today.

Parrikar, 62, had left for the US on August 10 for a follow-up check-up of his pancreatic ailment.

“The Chief Minister will reach Goa from the USA on August 22,” a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) told PTI today.

Before leaving for the USA, Parrikar had attended the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The former Defence Minister had availed medical treatment in the US for three months from March to June this year.

He had returned to Goa in the last week of June.

Unlike last time, Parriakar did not set up a Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) to look after the local administration before flying out on August 10.

Meanwhile, another BJP MLA and Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza would be flying to the USA on August 20, according to sources in the CMO.

D’Souza has submitted a letter informing the chief minister that he would be in the USA for a month, they said, adding that the minister was suffering from some undisclosed

ailment.

D’Souza had failed to attend the monsoon session of the state assembly, as he remained hospitalised in Mumbai during that period.