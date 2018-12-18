Manohar Parrikar health update: BJP, Congress spar after Goa Chief Minister inspects under-construction bridges

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (image- ANI)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has visited two under-construction bridges near Panaji for routine inspection. A full blown political slugfest has erupted between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the event. While Congress has termed the visit by ailing Chief Minister as a stunt. In sharp retort, BJP asked the opposition party to stop politicising Parrikar’s health issue. On Sunday, CM Parrikar inspected two under-construction bridges on Mandovi and Zuari rivers. This was the first time the CM was seen in public since returning to Goa on October 14 post hospitalisation in All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The Congress has been holding “Jan Akrosh” rallies across Goa demanding “resumption” of governance in the state. The party has alleged that deteriorating health condition of the 63-year-old CM Parrikar has affected the functioning of the administration. However, State BJP General Secretary Sadanand Tanavade has hit back saying that everyone knows the contribution of Parrikar to the state. “For the last two months, Congress has been raising the issue of CMs health by holding various protests. They dont get any response for it because people have high regards for Parrikar,” Tanavade said. Citing Parrikar’s visit to two under-construction bridges on Mandovi and Zuari rivers, the BJP leader emphasized that people have now fully realised that what the Congress had been saying about Parrikar’s health was far from truth.

Congress, however, has continued to build pressure on BJP even as it has said that CM Parrikar should unfurl the tricolour on December 19 to mark the Liberation Day of Goa and delivered the Liberation Day address. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. “To unfurl the tricolour is a much easier and honourable job than inspecting bridges,” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said.

Earlier this morning, Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma categorically stated that revealing any information regarding the health condition of the Chief Minister would amount to breach Parrikar’s privacy.