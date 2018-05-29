Manohar Parrikar extends Goa cabinet committee’s tenure for third time

This is the third extension given to the committee since it was formed in March this year. (Reuters)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today extended the tenure of the Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) by another month, a state minister said.

This is the third extension given to the committee since it was formed in March this year.

The CAC, which comprises ministers Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D’Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party), was formed to guide the state administration in the

absence of the chief minister.

Parrikar (62) is currently undergoing treatment in the US for his pancreatic ailment.

“State Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma, through an order today, extended the tenure of the committee till June 30,” D’Souza told PTI.

The tenure of the committee was previously extended from May 01 to May 31, 2018.

The committee which was formed by Parrikar before he left to the USA was initially given a term of one month, which was subsequently extended till April 30.

During the extension given on April 01, the chief minister had increased the financial powers of the CAC from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.